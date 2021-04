It's time to get in touch with your inner unicorn, friends

If you have an old water bottle laying around, you can become a unicorn!

On Friday, April 9th, 2021 during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities, we made these Unicorn Horn Bubbles. All you need for this magical craft is a water bottle, scissors, an old sock or washcloth, a rubber band, dish soap, water, and food coloring.