NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Making Your Hot Chocolate Explosive! (Not Really)

We're trying our hand at hot chocolate bombs with a little help from Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in Davenport!

National Hot Chocolate Day is Jan. 31, and we are celebrating by making our own hot chocolate bombs for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, Jan. 28.

I'm not going lie. This tasty craft is intimidating! Thanks to Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in downtown Davenport, we were able to make it happen.

Click here for her ingredients. Here's her recipe:

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips at 50% power starting in 30-second intervals for 1 minutes, then 15-second intervals after that until chips are mostly melted. Measure about 2 teaspoons of chocolate into each half sphere of your mold (This is the one I ordered) and brush it up the sides. Freeze mold for 5-10 minutes. Spoon 1 teaspoon of chocolate into each mold, working one at a time brushing it up the sides to create a sturdy wall. Freeze again until ready to use. Pop/peel out all the spheres … slowly! Equally divide hot chocolate mix and marshmallows (and even sprinkles!) into half of the spheres. Heat a small clean plate in the microwave for 1 minute. Take the empty spheres, rub it on the hot plate to melt the edges and "glue" it to the filled spheres. Place a mug, pour hot milk over it and wait for it to melt into a glorious delicious drink to enjoy on a cold winter day!