NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Make Your Own Snowflakes… Inside!

It's going to be another one of those weekends, friends. Eric is forecasting snow, sleet... and shoveling.

So, when you need a break or if you feel like you're getting Cabin Fever being stuck inside, try making your own snowflakes! This craft is really easy and you probably already have a lot of these items around your house - pipe cleaners, string, pencils, mason jars. The "magical" ingredient you need is Borax, which you can find at any grocery store in the laundry detergent area. This, mixed with a pot of boiling water, allows your pipe cleaner snowflake to crystallize - and the effect is really cool!

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, January 17th, 2020, we showed you how to set-up your snowflake for success, step-by-step, during Good Morning Quad Cities. Click the video above to see that. Then, during News 8 at 11am, we showed you what happened to our snowflake in the time between our newscasts. Click the video below to see the result!