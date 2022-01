Here's two ways you can take your favorite flavors up a level!

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season is officially underway!

Starting Friday, January 7th, 2022 you can order cookies online and in person.

To celebrate, we used this week's Nailed It Or Failed It to incorporate two popular flavors - Thin Mints and Samoas - into some delicious recipes.

For Snowy Thin Mints, click here.

For Samoa Waffles, click here.