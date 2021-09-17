NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Transform a Dryer Hose Into...

If you're decorating for fall, take a trip to your local home improvement store - grab a dryer hose and some orange spray paint and you'll impress everyone on your block with this:

On Friday, September 17th, 2021 for Nailed It Or Failed It, we transformed a dryer hose into a pumpkin! All you need to do is stretch the dryer hose out, spray paint it orange (or whatever color you'd like), cut it down to make a circle (invest in some sharp wire cutters!), and add some fall-like extras like fake leaves, moss, and of course - a stick for the stem!