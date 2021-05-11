NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Make Your Own Donuts in SECONDS

It's National Donut Day... which is strange, because there's also a National Donut Day in June. The tasty pastry is so delicious, we apparently celebrate it twice a year - no complaints here!

On Friday, November 5th, 2021 for Nailed It or Failed It, we made our own donuts in a matter of seconds, no joke. They're called Naughty Donuts! Oh my. All you need are some biscuits (not the flaky kind), vegetable oil heated up in a pan, then one shallow bowl of melted butter and one shallow bowl of cinnamon and sugar mixed together. For the recipe, click here and click the video above to see the process in action!