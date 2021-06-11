NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Make Rainbow Popsicles

It's Nailed It Or Failed It though, so you know we have to try out something complicated. On Friday, June 11th, 2021 during Good Morning Quad Cities, we made these rainbow popsicles. WARNING: It takes a long time to make all the different colored smoothies, but the result is worth it! THE BEST PART: These popsicles are good for you! They're made mostly of frozen fruit and Greek yogurt, but there are some oddball ingredients. Click the video above to see those and watch us make these colorful creations we can all be proud of!