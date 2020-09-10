NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Halloween Science Experiment

What can you do with vinegar, baking soda, and a balloon? Something really cool - and festive - for Halloween!

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, October 9th, 2020, we made ghosts "fly" with just a few simple items you can find around your home.

Put the vinegar into the water bottle and the baking soda into the balloon. Attach the bottom of the balloon to the top of the water bottle and dump the contents into the water balloon. Watch as the vinegar and baking soda mix to inflate the balloon! Use the marker to draw a ghost face on the balloon. NAILED IT!