NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Creative Way to Stay Safe during Trick-or-Treating

All you need are a few supplies that you probably already have around the house!

It's October and we're gearing up for Halloween! However, as we all know, it's going to be different this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 we're taking a popular treat to the next level AND showing you a safe way to hand it out to trick-or-treaters.

Supplies:

- Lollipops (Blow Pops work perfectly)

- White Coffee Filters

- Black Permanent Marker

- Ribbon or Twine

- Styrofoam Board

Directions:

Wrap the coffee filter around the top of your lollipop and tie with ribbon/twine. Use the marker to make a little ghost face and stick the lollipop into the Styrofoam board. Place the board on your front stoop or at the end of your driveway for an easy "grab-and-go" option this Halloween!