NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Creative Way to Stay Safe during Trick-or-Treating

It's October and we're gearing up for Halloween! However, as we all know, it's going to be different this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 we're taking a popular treat to the next level AND showing you a safe way to hand it out to trick-or-treaters.
Supplies:
- Lollipops (Blow Pops work perfectly)
- White Coffee Filters
- Black Permanent Marker
- Ribbon or Twine
- Styrofoam Board
Directions:
Wrap the coffee filter around the top of your lollipop and tie with ribbon/twine. Use the marker to make a little ghost face and stick the lollipop into the Styrofoam board. Place the board on your front stoop or at the end of your driveway for an easy "grab-and-go" option this Halloween!
