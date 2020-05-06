NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Frisbee Art

News 8's Madison Conner has Angie TikTok-ing again!

All you need for this craft is a canvas, some paint -- and a good arm!

On Friday, June 5th, 2020, News 8's Madison Conner helped me with Nailed It Or Failed It by showing me how to create Frisbee Art. Inspired by TikTok, Madison's favorite thing in the world, we met - six feet apart - in Prospect Park in Moline, squirted a bunch of paint all over some canvases, and tossed them like Frisbees across the park!

Did it work? Click the video above to find out!