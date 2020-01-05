NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Eric Attempts to Cut His Own Hair

Before I type anything else, I would like to say that this was Eric's idea - NOT MINE.
We are looking for creative ideas we can do from home for Nailed It Or Failed It, so when Eric said he had one - I trusted him completely. Last time.
Eric is off this week, so last weekend - he decided to give himself a much-needed and well-deserved haircut. The video above speaks for itself... do you think he NAILED IT or FAILED IT?
For Cocktail of the Week, we are celebrating Flashback Friday with a Cocktail of the Week Segment from August 3, 2018. TUNE INTO News 8 at 11am to see how Eric "tested" me by sending me back to college!