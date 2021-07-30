NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Watermelon Roll-Ups

Did you know you can make your own fruit roll-ups? It's easy to do!

I'm not going to lie. This is one of those recipes that when I saw it, I was VERY skeptical that it was actually going to work - but that's what Nailed It Or Failed It is all about!

On Friday, July 30, 2021, we made our own watermelon roll-ups in celebration of National Watermelon Day which is August 3. All you need for this recipe is watermelon, a blender, a strainer, sugar, lime juice, and a pan that is covered in parchment paper and spritzed with cooking spray.

The recipe is easy enough. However, there was one problem. Once you squeeze the juice out of your watermelon and stir in the sugar and lime juice, you're supposed to put the mixture in the oven at 170 degrees for 3 hours. I did a half portion and this was not enough time. After another 3 hours though, the mixture dried out and - gasp - it worked!

Click the video above to see how they tasted.

We used the extra watermelon juice from our roll-ups to make our Cocktail of the Week. Hy-Vee has a great recipe for a Watermelon Spritzer:

- 2 Cups Watermelon Juice

- 4 Ounces Yes Way Rose Wine

- 4 Ounces Malibu Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur

- 2 Ounces Simple Syrup

- 2 Ounces Lime Juice



Mix, then Top with 1 12-Ounce Can of Watermelon and Kiwi Hard Seltzer