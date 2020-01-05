NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Eric Attempts to Cut His Own Hair

Eric is in the "hot seat" as he tries to give himself a haircut...

Before I type anything else, I would like to say that this was Eric's idea - NOT MINE.

We are looking for creative ideas we can do from home for Nailed It Or Failed It, so when Eric said he had one - I trusted him completely. Last time.

Eric is off this week, so last weekend - he decided to give himself a much-needed and well-deserved haircut. The video above speaks for itself... do you think he NAILED IT or FAILED IT?