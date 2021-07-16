NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Fair Food - Waffle Iron Corn Dogs

You know it's a "successful" Nailed It Or Failed It when you almost have to call the fire department.
On Friday, July 16, 2021 during Good Morning Quad Cities, we tried to make our own fair food - corn dogs! This recipe has very easy ingredients (corn muffin mix and hot dogs) and simple step-by-step instructions. However, in true "NIOFI" fashion, we made a big mess. Click the video above to see how to make your own corn dogs... and then click the video below to see why I might need to take a trip to Bed, Bath, and Beyond soon for a new waffle iron.