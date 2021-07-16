NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Fair Food - Waffle Iron Corn Dogs

On Friday, July 16, 2021 during Good Morning Quad Cities, we tried to make our own fair food - corn dogs! This recipe has very easy ingredients (corn muffin mix and hot dogs) and simple step-by-step instructions. However, in true "NIOFI" fashion, we made a big mess. Click the video above to see how to make your own corn dogs... and then click the video below to see why I might need to take a trip to Bed, Bath, and Beyond soon for a new waffle iron.