NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 2 Easy Ways to Make Your Own Face Mask

You don't need to know how to sew!

Are you on the hunt for a face mask? Well, look no further because there are two ways you can easily make your own!

I don't know about you, but the only thing I know how to sew - is a button onto a shirt or pants. That's why I went searching for DIY Face Masks for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, April 10th, 2020.

I was able to find two ideas that do not much in the form of supplies - or time. The first includes a bandanna and hair ties/rubber bands. The second includes a paper towel, hair ties/rubber bands, and a stapler. To see how to make these face masks, clip the video above!

I was able to make the paper towel mask in about a minute. Click the video below to see how Jon and Eric did: