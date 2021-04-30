NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Dog & Cat Toys

It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! If you able to adopt a furry friend, today is a great way to do so. If you're not able, but still want to help our dogs and cats in need - you've come to the right place.

On Friday, April 30th during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities, we made dog and cat toys out of everyday household items: empty water bottles, socks, tennis balls, string, tissue paper boxes, and empty toilet paper/paper towel rolls! Our friends at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center helped us find some great ideas for dog toys and cat toys. We tried some of them out on the air and hope their animals love them as much as we loved making them! Click the video above to see what we created.