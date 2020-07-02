NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Create Ways to Ask that “Special Someone” to Be Your Valentine

We are ONE WEEK away from Valentine’s Day! Have you asked that “Special Someone” to be your Valentine yet? If not, try these crafts – fe...

We are ONE WEEK away from Valentine's Day! Have you asked that "Special Someone" to be your Valentine yet? If not, try these crafts - featured on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, February 7th, 2020!

There's going to be a punch and a stab as you make this one, but it's all for a good cause! All you need for this Valentine's Day craft is construction paper, scissors, a hole punch, a wooden skewer, and a wine cork (and if you have to open up a bottle of wine in order to get that wine cork, by all means...). Click the video above to see how we made these cute Folded Paper Hearts!

You're going to have to "dye" a little bit for this one, but the result is beautiful. To make Paper Towel Roses, you'll need paper towels (duh), liquid watercolors, medicine droppers, glue gun and glue stick, a green straw or pipe cleaner, tape, and something to protect your countertops. Click the video below to see if we were successful in making a festive bouquet that will never die, plus the cute way to present your bouquet:

If all else fails, shake up a Cocktail of the Week for your Valentine! Jon mixed up a Ketz's Concoction today and made a Kansas City Ice Water in honor of his Chiefs winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2nd!

1 fluid ounce gin

1 fluid ounce vodka

1/2 fluid ounce triple sec

3 fluid ounces lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage.

