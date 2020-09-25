NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Should These 3 Ingredients Go Together?

It's been a long time since the three of us did a Nailed It Or Failed It together and so, naturally, we choose something kind of disgusting when the opportunity arose to do our favorite Friday segment live on Good Morning Quad Cities on September 25th, 2020.
One of Eric's colleagues posted a picture of his favorite afternoon snack earlier this week and we decided to try it! It's cottage cheese, peanut butter, and honey. Yup. Click the video above to see what we thought of this... interesting concoction.