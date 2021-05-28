NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Cooking in a Cooler

You can cook your entire Memorial Day Meal in a cooler!

This may go down in the history books as one of the coolest - hottest? - Nailed It Or Failed It segments ever.

We cooked a hamburger in a cooler on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, May 28th, 2021!

The fancy way to do this is called sous vide which is French for "under vacuum." The GMQC way to do this is with a cooler, boiling water, and plastic baggies. Following these instructions, we put our burgers in plastic sandwich bags, filled up our cooler with water, then added the bags and closed the cooler for a full 30 minutes.

Once those 30 minutes were up, we got out our meat thermometer and made sure the burgers were cooked - and they were! Magic. Click the video below to see how they tasted: