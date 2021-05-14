NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Combining Cookie Dough With...

There's nothing much better than the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies... until now.
For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, May 14th, the Good Morning Quad Cities Crew combined chocolate chip cookie dough with cinnamon rolls. Oh. My.
This is an idea I found from a website called First We Feast. The author actually found out that chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls bake for around the same amount of time at the same temperature, so they decided to unroll cinnamon rolls, pack some cookie dough on top, then roll them back up and see what happened. We appreciate their hard work and determination.
Click the video above to see how to make these breakfast-dessert combos, then give them a try yourself!