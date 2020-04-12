NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Christmas Tree Creations

Whether it's candy or cards, you can make a Christmas tree out of basically anything!

It's all about the Christmas tree right now. You've probably spent the entire week decorating and are full of glitter. Now, take a break from the tinsel and ornaments to make some tiny trees out of cardstock -- and candy!

Chocolate Christmas Trees

This one is so easy. All you need are Rolos, Reese's Miniatures, and Hershey Kisses. Stack, glue, and add a bow!

Christmas Tree Cards

You'll need some green, brown, and yellow/sparkly paper for this craft. Click the video above for instructions on how to make this pop-up, homemade card - plus you'll find more ideas here!

COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK

It's National Cookie Day, so we decided to transform a favorite holiday dessert into a drink. If you need some extra holiday "spirit," try this Sugar Cookie Martini:

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Whole Milk

1/4 Cup Baileys

2 Ounces Vanilla Vodka

2 Ounces Amaretto

Directions

Combine Whole Milk, Baileys, Vanilla Vodka, and Amaretto. Pour into martini glasses.