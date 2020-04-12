NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Christmas Tree Creations

It's all about the Christmas tree right now. You've probably spent the entire week decorating and are full of glitter. Now, take a break from the tinsel and ornaments to make some tiny trees out of cardstock -- and candy!
Chocolate Christmas Trees
This one is so easy. All you need are Rolos, Reese's Miniatures, and Hershey Kisses. Stack, glue, and add a bow!
Christmas Tree Cards
You'll need some green, brown, and yellow/sparkly paper for this craft. Click the video above for instructions on how to make this pop-up, homemade card - plus you'll find more ideas here!
COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK
It's National Cookie Day, so we decided to transform a favorite holiday dessert into a drink. If you need some extra holiday "spirit," try this Sugar Cookie Martini:
Ingredients
1/2 Cup Whole Milk
1/4 Cup Baileys
2 Ounces Vanilla Vodka
2 Ounces Amaretto
Directions
Combine Whole Milk, Baileys, Vanilla Vodka, and Amaretto. Pour into martini glasses.
If you want to get really fancy, put vanilla frosting around the rim of the glass and dip the glass into sprinkles before pouring your delicious drink!