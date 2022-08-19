Nailed it or Failed it: Backyard Veggie Bugs

MOLINE, Ill. — Here's a great activity to do with the kiddos on a rainy day. Also, parents, this may be a great way to get kids to enjoy their vegetables.
Here's what you need:
- Celery
- Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Cucumber (Sliced)
- Candy Eyes
- Chives
Method:
Cut the celery into 3 inch sticks.
Add either cream cheese or peanut butter to the inside of the celery stick.
Use two slices of cucumber to make wings.
Add a cherry tomato as the bug's head.
Add the candy eyes on the cherry tomato, you may want to use a little peanut butter or cream cheese to make it stick.
Add chives to use as antennas.
EAT!
Looking for more Nailed It or Failed It? Check out these links below: