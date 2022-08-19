x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nailed it or Failed It

Nailed it or Failed it: Backyard Veggie Bugs

These are the only bugs we recommend eating on a regular basis.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Here's a great activity to do with the kiddos on a rainy day. Also, parents, this may be a great way to get kids to enjoy their vegetables.

Backyard Veggie Bugs

Here's what you need:

- Celery
- Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Cucumber (Sliced)
- Candy Eyes
- Chives

Method:

Cut the celery into 3 inch sticks.

Add either cream cheese or peanut butter to the inside of the celery stick.

Use two slices of cucumber to make wings.

Add a cherry tomato as the bug's head.

Add the candy eyes on the cherry tomato, you may want to use a little peanut butter or cream cheese to make it stick.

Add chives to use as antennas.

EAT!

This is the recipe we used.

Looking for more Nailed It or Failed It? Check out these links below:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out