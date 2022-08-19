Nailed it or Failed it: Backyard Veggie Bugs

These are the only bugs we recommend eating on a regular basis.

MOLINE, Ill. — Here's a great activity to do with the kiddos on a rainy day. Also, parents, this may be a great way to get kids to enjoy their vegetables.

Here's what you need:

- Celery

- Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter

- Cherry Tomatoes

- Cucumber (Sliced)

- Candy Eyes

- Chives

Method:

Cut the celery into 3 inch sticks.

Add either cream cheese or peanut butter to the inside of the celery stick.

Use two slices of cucumber to make wings.

Add a cherry tomato as the bug's head.

Add the candy eyes on the cherry tomato, you may want to use a little peanut butter or cream cheese to make it stick.

Add chives to use as antennas.

EAT!