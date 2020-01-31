NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A throwback to Jon almost puking on the air

We all know Angie wasn’t here Friday, January 31, so Eric and I were trying to figure out what the two of us could do, along with Elizabeth, to help fill ...

MOLINE, Illinois-- We all know Angie wasn't here Friday, Jan. 31, so Eric and I were trying to figure out what the two of us could do with Elizabeth to help fill the void for Nailed It or Failed It (NIOFI).

Well... we couldn't find anything, but I did venture back into the NIOFI vault to find a unique video from Feb. 15, 2019, to help fill the void.

Eric made Cheeseburger Shots that day. You'll need three different shot glasses, shot in succession.

First, take a shot of your favorite tequila, followed by a shot of V8 vegetable juice, and ended with a shot of dill pickle juice.

Unbelievably, it will taste like a McDonald's Cheeseburger! Whether that's the case or not though, I didn't like what I tasted. Watch below: