Nailed it or Failed It

NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Craft for the Anti-Pumpkin Carvers

Put away that knife and break out the blow dryer!

It's officially pumpkin-carving season, but what if you despise shoveling out the guts, stressing out over a perfect design, and stabbing a gourd? (Can you tell I hate carving pumpkins?) 

This craft is for you.

Grab some crayons, a blow dryer, and one of those craft pumpkins that *look real, and try out this melted crayon pumpkin. Your pumpkin will be the most creative one on the block - and you won't have to risk getting stitches! Although you may want to watch out for flying wax. 

Click the video above to see how ours turned out!