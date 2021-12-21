NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Christmas Wreath In Less Than 5 Minutes

No really, 5 minutes.

Christmastime is here... (You're thinking about Charlie Brown now, aren't you? Sorry, not sorry!)

It's time to hang up the stocking, decorate the tree, and put that beautiful wreath on the door - Ope! What if you don't have one? This craft is for you.

All you need is a container of ornaments from the craft store and a wire hanger to make this wreath from the DIY website, Blossom. Use some pliers to open up the hanger, use those muscles to make a circle, then simply start stringing ornaments until it's full! Reconnect the hanger and add a bow... BAM!