NAILED IT OF FAILED IT: 2 Ways to Incorporate Fruit (and a bunch of other stuff) into S'mores

It's time to take this tasty treat up a notch!

It's one of my favorite unofficial holidays of the year - National S'mores Day!

It's actually on August 10th, but on Friday, August 13th, 2021 we celebrated by making two unique kinds of s'mores during Nailed It Or Failed It.

Both of these recipes came from the Hy-Vee Magazine. They include strawberries, kiwi, chocolate-covered pretzels, rocky road clusters, chocolate bars with toffee and pecans, hazelnut spread, and more. Click the video above to see what we made!