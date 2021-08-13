NAILED IT OF FAILED IT: 2 Ways to Incorporate Fruit (and a bunch of other stuff) into S'mores

It's one of my favorite unofficial holidays of the year - National S'mores Day!
It's actually on August 10th, but on Friday, August 13th, 2021 we celebrated by making two unique kinds of s'mores during Nailed It Or Failed It.
Both of these recipes came from the Hy-Vee Magazine. They include strawberries, kiwi, chocolate-covered pretzels, rocky road clusters, chocolate bars with toffee and pecans, hazelnut spread, and more. Click the video above to see what we made!
For Cocktail of the Week, we kept the s'mores theme going with this Double Chocolate S'mores Martini. Click the video below to see how to make it: