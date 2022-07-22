x
Mousse in a blender? Watch to see how this mango dessert turns out

This recipe combines canned mango slices, gelatin, heavy cream and condensed milk for a creamy mousse.

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, July 22 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford showed Andrew Stutzke and David Bohlman how to make mousse at home with the help of a certain kitchen appliance: the blender!

This recipe combines canned mango slices, gelatin, heavy cream and condensed milk using a blender to create a creamy and delicious mousse.

To find the full recipe from Mexico in My Kitchen, click/tap here.

Tip: Throw the mousse in the refrigerator for a few minutes before serving for a cool and creamy treat.

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

