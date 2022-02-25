NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: King cake creations for Fat Tuesday

We are celebrating Mardi Gras with a tasty treat and a delicious drink!

MOLINE, Ill. — Mardi Gras is upon us and more specifically, Fat Tuesday is March 1. To celebrate, we tried out two recipes for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, February 25:

These are so easy! All you need are a can of cinnamon rolls and some sprinkles in the Mardi Gras colors - purple for justice, green for faith and gold for power.

Click the video above to see how to transform regular cinnamon rolls into a decadent dessert, fit for a king!

Normally, hurricanes are the first cocktail you think of when you think about Mardi Gras. Well, been there, done that. This cocktail celebrates the cinnamon and cake flavors of the king cake.