You won't have to heat the oven for these grilled chocolate chip cookies

These grilled cookies are a perfect treat for warm summer days when you want to avoid any added heat in the kitchen.

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, Aug. 5 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's David Bohlman showed Andrew Stutzke and Linda Swinford how to make chocolate chip cookies in a unique way: on the grill.

While it's a little trickier to get the perfect cook on the cookies versus in the oven, baking cookies on the grill gives the dessert a nice, subtle smokey flavor and helps you avoid any unnecessary heat in the house.

David used this cookie recipe from Cooking with Curls, but any traditional chocolate chip cookie recipe should work for this.

WATCH: Prepping the cookie dough:

Once you have your cookie dough, preheat your grill to 375° Fahrenheit and arrange your dough balls on a cookie sheet. When your grill is to temperature, place the sheet on the grill with indirect heat to avoid burning.

WATCH: On the grill:

Close the lid and cook your cookies for nine to 10 minutes or until golden brown and set. Remove the pan from the grill and let the cookies cool for five minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.