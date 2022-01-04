NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Play this sweet prank on your kids for April Fools' Day

MOLINE, Ill. — Is it lasagna or something else? For April Fools' Day on Friday, April 1, we showed a fun - and delicious! - prank you can play on your kiddos during Good Morning Quad Cities' Nailed It Or Failed It.
This was inspired by this article which uses a spaghetti dish instead of lasagna and has some other ideas as well! All you need is pound cake, white frosting, strawberry syrup and chocolates.
Click the video above to see how it all came together, and STAY TUNED for GMQC at 11 a.m. when Angie plays a couple of pranks on Jillian and Morgan!