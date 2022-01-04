NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Play this sweet prank on your kids for April Fools' Day

Happy April Fools' Day! Try to trick your kiddos by giving them dessert disguised as dinner!

MOLINE, Ill. — Is it lasagna or something else? For April Fools' Day on Friday, April 1, we showed a fun - and delicious! - prank you can play on your kiddos during Good Morning Quad Cities' Nailed It Or Failed It.

This was inspired by this article which uses a spaghetti dish instead of lasagna and has some other ideas as well! All you need is pound cake, white frosting, strawberry syrup and chocolates.