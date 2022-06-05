NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A delicious Mother's Day gift that won't break the bank

Looking for a last-minute gift for mom that she will actually like? Look no further than these chocolate-covered strawberries and grapes.

MOLINE, Ill. — Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8. What do you do if you forgot or don't have a ton of extra cash to spend on a gift? Our Good Morning Quad Cities team has a way you can celebrate mom or a mother figure for less than $10: chocolate-covered fruit.

Ingredients:

Fruit of your choice (We used strawberries and grapes).

Chocolate baking chips.

Chocolate baking chips. Sprinkles or other edible decorations.

Grab a microwavable-safe dish and pour in your chocolate chips of choice. Microwave for a minute and a half. Stir, and put back for more time if not fully melted. Note: You shouldn't need more than two and a half minutes for two cups of chocolate chips.

Dunk your fruit in the chocolate or drizzle using a spoon. Be careful. The chocolate may be hot. Place the chocolate-coated fruit on a beautiful plate and decorate if you choose. Let them chill, and then mom can enjoy them!

We won't tell her if you try one.