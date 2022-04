Let's "grow" a tree that you can eat!

MOLINE, Ill. — The last Friday of April is Arbor Day, a holiday that celebrates nature - especially trees.

To celebrate on Good Morning Quad Cities, we "grew" our own trees and turned them into a tasty treat during Nailed It Or Failed It.

It's super easy to make these chocolate popcorn trees. All you need is chocolate bark or candy melts, popcorn, green food coloring and colored candies, like M&Ms.