Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt's funeral and memorial ride planned for Sunday, August 8

The procession will be making stops in 3 Illinois cities before ending with a celebration of life event honoring the local icon.

LITTLE YORK, Ill. — Local icon Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt is being laid to rest on Saturday, August 8th during a greater event celebrating his life across several Illinois cities, his caretaker, Angela Soule, announced on June 30.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Reiman's Harley Davidson in Kewanee with a sign-up period, before setting out in a memorial ride tour making stops in Victoria and Wataga, before the funeral ceremony in Little Rock at 4 p.m.

After the funeral, the ride will reconvene at Cactus Country in Galesburg for a celebration of life event featuring a cookout,memorabilia viewing, live music, drinks, and a silent auction lasting until 11 p.m.

Eckhardt was a beloved resident of the area and Marine Crops veteran famous for lining streets with flags to honor fallen soldiers and first responders, which he had done since 2006, spanning across 14 states.