Iowa officers keep lonely, elderly man company on Valentine's Day

MILFORD, Iowa — Two officers from Milford, Iowa made sure everyone had a special Valentine's Day after receiving a 911 call from an elderly man.

The man wasn't in any danger, he just called because he needed some company.

When Officers Verner and Wolff responded to the call from the man, he explained that he was lonely and wanted someone to talk to.

The two officers pulled up chairs and kept him company.

The man has family that are involved in his everyday life and is "very much loved," according to a Facebook post from the Milford Police Department posted on Monday, Feb. 16.

The department says being a cop isn't just about giving out tickets and making arrests, it's about helping people in their time of need.