"He's one of ours now" | Iowa boy sworn in as honorary police officer

Hudson McKearney is the newest Eldridge Police officer with his own uniform and badge.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Hudson McKearney, 4, was officially sworn in as an honorary police officer on Friday during a special ceremony planned just for him in Eldridge.

"He told us when he grows up, he wants to be Captain America or a police man. Today, he gets to be a police man," his mom Jessica McKearney said.

Hudson has been in cancer treatment for most of his life, ever since he was diagnosed with leukemia at 23 months old.

Like a lot of little boys, he looks up to police officers and wants to be one when he grows up. A little part of that dream came true, thanks to the Eldridge Police Department. The ceremony included the oath, a certificate and patches representing law enforcement agencies all around the country.

"Once they found out about his diagnosis, we have had nothing but an outpouring of support from all law enforcement," Jessica said.

Chief Joseph Sisler helped organize the special day for Hudson.