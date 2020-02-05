Illinois state parks open for limited use as of May 1st

As part of ongoing amendment to the stay-at-home-order, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced the limited re-opening of state parks.
Parks will be open for limited activities, including wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian, fishing (both from the bank and boats with a limit of two persons per boat regardless of the relationship of the people in the boat), and mushroom hunting.
All visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed; turkey hunting will remain suspended.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources insists that visitors continue to practice social distancing and hygiene guidelines before and during their visist.
The following state parks consist the group of reopened parks:
Northwestern Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Franklin Creek State Natural Area, Hennepin Canal State Trail, Illini State Park, Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Mississippi Palisades State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Prophetstown State Park, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Island Trail State Park, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, White Pines Forest State Park
Northeastern Illinois: Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park ** / North Point Marina, Chain O' Lakes State Park, Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail (includes Buffalo Rock, Channahon, Gebhard Woods, and William G Stratton), Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, Silver Springs State Fish & Wildlife Area, Volo Bog State Natural Area
East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Fox Ridge State Park, Kickapoo State Park, Moraine View State Recreation Area, Walnut Point State Park, Weldon Springs State Park, Wolf Creek State Park
West Central Illinois: Beaver Dam State Park, Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Fort de Chartres State Historic Site, Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area
Southern Illinois: Beall Woods State Park, Cache River State Natural Area, Cave-in-Rock State Park, Dixon Springs State Park, Ferne Clyffe State Park, Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Hamilton County State Fish & Wildlife Area, Horseshoe Lake-Alexander State Fish & Wildlife Area, Kinkaid Lake State Fish & Wildlife Area, Lake Murphysboro State Park, Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area, Red Hills State Park, Saline County State Fish & Wildlife Area, Sam Parr State Fish & Wildlife Area, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Tunnel Hill State Trail, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area