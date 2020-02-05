Illinois state parks open for limited use as of May 1st

With enough safety precautions in place, you're once again able to enjoy some of Illinois's natural attractions.

As part of ongoing amendment to the stay-at-home-order, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced the limited re-opening of state parks.

Parks will be open for limited activities, including wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian, fishing (both from the bank and boats with a limit of two persons per boat regardless of the relationship of the people in the boat), and mushroom hunting.

All visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed; turkey hunting will remain suspended.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources insists that visitors continue to practice social distancing and hygiene guidelines before and during their visist.

The following state parks consist the group of reopened parks: