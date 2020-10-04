Illinois driver's license, ID, and vehicle registration expiration extended

On Friday, April 10, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that many state documents would have their expiration dates postponed indefinitely.
White has extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, IDs, and vehicle registrations to at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen once the coronavirus pandemic has waned.
Previously, expiration dates had been extended for 30 days after reopening.
“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” said White. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”