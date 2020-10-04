Illinois driver's license, ID, and vehicle registration expiration extended

There is no concrete date, but there will be plenty of time before these documents expire once the world returns to normal.

On Friday, April 10, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that many state documents would have their expiration dates postponed indefinitely.

White has extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, IDs, and vehicle registrations to at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen once the coronavirus pandemic has waned.

Previously, expiration dates had been extended for 30 days after reopening.