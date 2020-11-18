Hy-Vee has 670 openings in the Quad Cities area to accommodate changes in shopping.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Across the Midwest, Hy-Vee stores are hiring 10,000 workers; 670 of those jobs will be in the Quad Cities, according to a statement from the company.

The job openings were prompted by both changes in shopping and new stores the company plans to open.

Hy-Vee's careers website shows that a variety of jobs are available in the Quad Cities area, including checker, courtesy clerk, stocker, management roles, department-specific positions like the restaurants, pharmacy, deli, bakery, produce, and more.

Hy-Vee offers benefits like medical, dental and life insurance, a 401(k) match. All workers, full time and part time, are given at least a 10% discount on groceries.

Amid COVID-19 mitigations, Hy-Vee has santitation protocols in place, according to a statement from Dawn Buzynski, the director of strategic communications. Employees are required to wear masks.