Hunters bag 1,100+ more deer during 2020 firearm season than in 2019

The preliminary results from the 2020 firearm deer season are in!

Preliminary results from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources show more than 1,000 deer were harvested after 2020’s firearm deer season, in comparison to the year before.

Firearm deer season ended in Illinois on December 6; it was a seven-day season. There were 76,579 deer harvested. In 2019 there were a total of 75,417.

The first leg of firearm season, November 20-22, yielded 47,147 deer. The second leg, December 3-6, yielded 29,432.

In Illinois, hunters can still take part in Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11- 13 as well as the archery deer season, which continues through January 17. In certain counties hunters can participate in Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season.