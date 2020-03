A visitation has been set to honor and remember Larry Eckhardt.

ALEDO, Ill. — A visitation has been set in remembrance of Larry Eckhardt, a man known around the community for the example he set in honoring fallen service men and women.

The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m on Saturday, April 4 at Fippinger Funeral Home, 401 S. College Avenue, Aledo, Illinois 61231.