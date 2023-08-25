Uniting plant lovers with new houseplants at the Quad City Botanical Center

Over 130 varieties of houseplants grown in the Botanical Center's greenhouse are looking for new homes.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Botanical Gardens have cultivated over 130 varieties of common house plants, and are looking to find suitable plant parents to adopt a sprout.

Coming up in September the QC Botanical Center will hold a fall houseplant sale, and will also take in wayward houseplants in need of a new home. Plants needing to be rehomed can be dropped off at the center between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, prior to the sale on Sept. 16.

Visiting the plant sale is open to the public with no cost of admission. Any purchases from the sale or in the gift shop support the center's education programs and planning for future exhibits, like the current Hot Glass displays.

Hours for the sale are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.