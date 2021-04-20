Cover up your plants, late-season freeze Tuesday night

"Well as far as covering the plants the important thing is don’t use plastics," said Plant and Garden Expert Craig Hignight.

MOLINE, Ill. — We are due for a late season freeze Tuesday night, April 20, 2021. Plant and Garden Expert Craig Hignight has advice for those worried about their sensitive plants.

Hignight advises that you bring your sensitive plants inside if you can. But if your not able to, the next best thing to do is cover them up with a cloth blanket or pillowcase, not with plastic.

"Plastic can actually radiate heat and get colder under the plastic than the air around the plant. I always suggest old sheets, blankets, comforters, pillowcases, anything cloth is the important thing," explained Hignight.