Cover up your plants, late-season freeze Tuesday night

MOLINE, Ill. — We are due for a late season freeze Tuesday night, April 20, 2021. Plant and Garden Expert Craig Hignight has advice for those worried about their sensitive plants.
Hignight advises that you bring your sensitive plants inside if you can. But if your not able to, the next best thing to do is cover them up with a cloth blanket or pillowcase, not with plastic.
"Plastic can actually radiate heat and get colder under the plastic than the air around the plant. I always suggest old sheets, blankets, comforters, pillowcases, anything cloth is the important thing," explained Hignight.
Hignight went on to say we need to remember there is no heat in the ground right now. "The ground has not warmed up yet. So we have to try and maintain the heat that we gain during the day, we can’t expect the ground to give us much help in radiating the heat back up," Hignight said.