Burn bans and firework plans: Find out where you can legally use fireworks around the Quad Cities

Most towns have their own ordinances, but Iowa's recent burn bans complicate things.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — With the 4th of July coming up, people around the Quad Cities are wondering where and when they can shoot off fireworks. However, navigating burn bans, city ordinances and state laws can be tricky.

News 8 has collected ordinances and announcements from both sides of the river so you know what you can (and can't) fire off in the coming weeks.

Iowa

The Iowa State Fire Marshal has issued burn bans for Scott, Cedar, Muscatine and Clinton counties. Several cities are still allowing consumer firework use during certain times though.

Iowa state law only allows for firework use from July 1 to July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., except on the 4th of July and the weekend immediately before - where hours are extended to 11:00 p.m. If a city has not created its own firework ordinance, state law will apply.

Davenport

Fireworks can be used on personal property from July 3-4 between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The Davenport Fire Department warned that use outside of permitted times will be charged as a simple misdemeanor with fines up to $625 on the third offense. Scott County is currently under a burn ban, so exercise caution.

Bettendorf

Fireworks can be used on personal property from July 3-4 between 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. There are fines for usage outside these times. Scott County is currently under a burn ban, so exercise caution.

Riverdale

Fireworks are prohibited in Riverdale without a permit under a noise control ordinance. Scott County is currently under a burn ban.

DeWitt

Fireworks are prohibited in DeWitt without a permit and general liability insurance of $1 million under a public health and safety ordinance. Clinton County is currently under a burn ban.

Muscatine

Fireworks can be used on personal property from July 3-4 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The city's website has safety recommendations available on its fireworks page. Muscatine County is currently under a burn ban, so exercise caution.

Maquoketa

Fireworks can be used on personal property from July 3-7 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and between 9:00 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4. Display fireworks require a separate permit and insurance.

Columbus Junction

Fireworks can be used on personal property from July 1-7 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and between 9:00 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4.

Mount Pleasant

Fireworks can be used on personal property from June 21 to July 6 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and between 9:00 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4 and the weekend before.

Burlington

Fireworks are prohibited in Burlington without a permit and insurance.

Illinois

Consumer fireworks are banned in Illinois unless an ordinance specifically allows them. If you can't find an ordinance, it's safe to assume you can't use fireworks.

Moline

Fireworks are prohibited in Moline without a permit. The City of Moline posted which types of home fireworks are allowed and banned on their Facebook page (along with x-rays of common hand injuries that come with firework misuse).

East Moline

Fireworks are prohibited in East Moline without a permit. The police department's Facebook page made a post reminding people of fines for violations.

Rock Island

Fireworks are prohibited in Rock Island without a permit. The police department also announced heightened traffic enforcement from June 16 to July 5 to discourage driving under the influence.

Milan

Fireworks can be used on personal property from June 20 to July 5 between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on July 4. Additional regulations can be found on the fire department's website.

Geneseo

Fireworks are prohibited in Geneseo without a permit. The city does not have an ordinance and defaults to Illinois law, as confirmed by City Administrator Brandon Maeglin.

Rock Falls

Fireworks are prohibited in Rock Falls without a permit, according to Rock Falls Police. The city has also issued a burn ban due to dry conditions.

Keithsburg

Fireworks are prohibited in Keithsburg without a permit.

Galena

Fireworks are prohibited in Galena without a permit.

Savanna

Fireworks are prohibited in Savanna without a permit.

Princeton

Fireworks are prohibited in Princeton without a permit.

Galesburg

Fireworks are prohibited in Galesburg without a permit.

Monmouth

Fireworks are prohibited in Monmouth without a permit.

Having trouble finding firework laws in a town we didn't mention? Send us an email or text FIREWORK LAWS to 309-304-0888.