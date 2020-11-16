In 2020, generosity is needed more than ever. The program allows strangers to fulfill the wish lists of families in need each holiday season.

The United States Postal Service is ready to kick off its annual Operation Santa program.

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa's official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 through Dec. 15.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for adoption by clicking here.

Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one or more that they'd like to fulfill.

For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before adoption of any letter. Each letter has an individual code.

Upon returning the gift to the post office, Santa's elves can look up the code and send it to the name and address of the child by Christmas morning.