Local restaurants and businesses had specials and sales all weekend. But, other parts of LeClaire's "Hometown Christmas" have changed in Christmas present.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Cars lining the streets in LeClaire is normal in Christmas past.

"It is packed, which we're really happy to see that," said Heather Faris.

"Thank goodness mother nature helped us," Faris said. Faris is a member of the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, and helped organize this year's event.

"Just because there's everything going on in the world doesn't mean that we shouldn't have the things the kids are used to seeing," Faris said.

That was a welcome sign for parents like Kimberly Bowman.

"Keeping that Christmas spirit alive, it's important, especially to my daughter, especially to all these kids here, you know because they don't understand what's been going on this year," Bowman said, who lives in East Moline, Ill.

Bowman's daughter had her picture taken with Santa. This year, those photos moved from inside the LeClaire Civic Center to outside near the river to accommodate for social distancing.

"It's good for the kids, and even the parents and our spirit," Bowman said.

Businesses have seen less foot traffic in their stores, too.

"I think people are still being very cautious," said Elizabeth Wilson. Wilson works at Antique Archaeology.

In a normal year, Wilson said, "there'd be people standing outside, not necessarily waiting to get in, but congregating outside because there'd be a lot of people inside."

But this year, people are spending less time browsing in each shop, Wilson said.

They are reflecting on nearly 40 years of Christmas past, while lighting up a safer Christmas present.