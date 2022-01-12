Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole

Santa advises that all the boys and girls continue to be good up until Christmas even if their letters have already been sent.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day.

On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.

"Santa's always excited to see what young boys and girls want to get for Christmas," he said. "And we want to make sure that they have the best holiday possible."

Popular items on the wish list this year have been puppies, Nintendo Switches and LOL dolls.

One boy asked for a Transformer and a monster truck. One little girl asked for flowers and cotton candy, while another girl requested Santa leave her and her sister a scavenger hunt for them to find their presents.

All the letters start with the kids saying they've been very good this year. Santa said he's proud to hear that, but he does have some advice.

"Just because the children have turned in their letters, they have to continue to be good boys and girls all the way up to Christmas because we still got a month to go and the elves are still busy building all of the toys," Santa said.

He's also reminding the kids to be in bed early on Christmas Eve so he can come to deliver their presents. He's looking forward to flying his sleigh and reindeer over the new I-74 bridge while it's lit up for the holidays.

It's the first year Moline Parks and Recreation has partnered with the North Pole to deliver mail and Santa says he wants to do it again next year. Return letters from Santa will be mailed out the week of Dec. 5.

The Santa mailbox has been put away for the year at the Moline Public Works building, but there are other options for kids who still want to send a letter to Santa.

Davenport has three locations where letters can be dropped off through Dec. 15.

Inside The River's Edge │ 700 W River Drive

Fejervary Learning Center (outside the Holiday Lights Display) │ 1800 W 12th Street

Inside Vander Veer Conservatory │ 215 W Central Park Ave

Between Dec. 2-14, you can pick up and return a form letter to the Letters to Santa mailbox at Rock Island Library locations.

Letters to Santa can also be dropped off at any Post Office addressed to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.