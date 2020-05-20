After a several-week surge of events and gatherings being cancelled due to COVID-19, here are some ways you can get back out there.

The State of Iowa is opening more amenities at campgrounds across the state starting Friday, May 22. Find details here.

Bettendorf: The Family Museum is opening back up Friday, May 22. Here are the details:

No more than 75 guests are allowed in the museum at once

Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday noon - 5 p.m.

Masks are not required

Social distancing guidelines will be encouraged

No food, no strollers

LeClaire: The Riverboat Twilight will open the 2020 cruise season during Memorial Day weekend. Find details here.

Rock Island National Cemetery: Access is restricted for Memorial Day weekend. Only groups of six are allowed per car, and groups of no more than 10 people are allowed on Arsenal Island. All visitors must use the Moline gate; anyone 16 and older must have a valid ID. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. through Monday.

Visitors are welcome to adorn the graves of their loved ones with flags and flowers. Visitors can "Adopt a Troop" and mark a grave of their choosing as well.