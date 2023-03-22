Here's where you can find egg hunts and bunny visits in the Quad Cities this Easter

Spring's biggest holiday is almost here! Here's a list of where you can find fun Easter activities for the whole family this year.

MOLINE, Ill. — Spring is finally here — and its biggest holiday is quickly approaching.

Cities and organizations are preparing for their annual egg hunts and Easter bunny visits as the Sunday, April 9 date draws near.

Here's where you can find fun Easter events for the whole family in the Quad Cities this year.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt The city is partnering with Hope Church for its annual event on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bettendorf High School. The event boasts over 18,000 eggs to hunt, temporary tattoos, food, bounce houses, an Easter Bunny visit and more.



Davenport

Community Egg Hunt The annual city Easter egg hunt comes to Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village at Vander Veer Botanical Park on Saturday, April 8 where kids will race to collect as many eggs as possible to receive prizes. Kids 3 years old and younger hunt at 11 a.m., and kids in the 4-7 year and 8-10 year age groups hunt at 11:15 a.m. Hunters must bring their own basket or bag. Participants can also enter a raffle to win a $50 Summer Kids Pass.

PUNCH Easter Egg Hunt People Uniting Neighbors and Churchs will host their annual event at Cork Hill park on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where children 10 and younger will collect as many eggs as possible to receive prizes. Family games and free lunch will also be offered.



Dixon

Eggstra Special Saturday Dixon Park District's event will offer a day of egg hunts, bounce houses, free lunch, giveaways, Easter Bunny pictures and more on Saturday, April 1. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. at The Meadows, with the egg hunts kicking off later at 11 a.m. An open house with free lunch at The Facility will follow the egg hunts.



East Moline

Bend Event Center Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch Buffet at The Combine The Bend XPO is teaming up with the event center and steakhouse for the event on Sunday, April 9. The egg hunt runs from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at River Bend Park and the brunch special is available afterward from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Combine. The brunch costs $28 for adults and $14 for kids ages 5-12, and a $15 special for bottomless mimosas and bloody mary's is available at The Combine.



Moline

The city of Moline is offering two different egg hunts for both in-person and at-home fun. The events are free, but entrants must register by Thursday, March 23 at 3:30 p.m. by calling 309-524-2424 or by clicking/tapping here.

In-person Egg Hunt The traditional egg hunt is returning for the first time in three years on Saturday, April 1 at Stephens Park. at 11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under and noon for ages 3-8. Children will get to collect 20 eggs to exchange for a goodie bag sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso.

At-home Egg Hunt Moline Parks and Recreation staff will deliver and scatter 20 candy-filled eggs to the houses of registered families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's perfect for those who want to avoid crowds, hunt at their own pace or have special needs. Moline, East Moline and Coal Valley egg hunts will be separated into different days and times: East Moline: Tuesday, April 4 Coal Valley: Wednesday, April 5 Moline: Thursday, April 6



Muscatine

7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Muscatine Parks and Recreation is hiding hundreds of eggs in Weed Park on Saturday, April 1, and the community is invited to hunt for them from 10 to 11 a.m. starting near the Rose Garden playground. Three age groups of 3 and under, 4-K, and 1st-3rd grade will hunt in different areas of the park. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets.



Rock Island

Spring Egg Hunt The annual event will hide thousands of eggs in Lincoln Park for children ages 3-10 to pick up on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by calling (309) 732-7275 or by clicking/tapping here.

Underwater Egg Hunt This unique aquatic hunt is back again with goodie bags for collectors at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center on Sunday, April 2, with time slots open for 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Children under 4 feet tall must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by calling (309) 732-7275 or by clicking/tapping here.

Egg-cellent Home Delivery From April 3-7, P&R will be delivering candy eggs to any home address in the immediate Quad Cities and hiding them in your yards. The delivery costs $20, and registrants will sign up for a specific date and either morning or afternoon delivery. An addition of 20 more eggs is available for an extra $10. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by calling (309) 732-7275 or by clicking/tapping here.

Home Bunny Visit Similar to the home delivery, the Easter Bunny will scatter eggs around front yards and stick around for a photo opportunity on April 1, 2 and 8. The visit and eggs cost $35, with an additional 20 eggs costing $10 more. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by calling (309) 732-7275 or by clicking/tapping here.



Silvis

Optimist Club of Silvis Easter Egg Hunt The bring-your-own-basket hunt comes to Schadt Park on Saturday, April 1 at noon. The Kona Ice shaved ice truck will also be at the event offering its chilly treats.

