Take a peek at these Quad Cities-area light displays this holiday season

With just about a week left under Christmas, here's where you can find the best holiday lights to have a bright night with friends and family.

Looking for a night of holiday spirit and cheer with the family? The Quad City area's multitude of beautiful light displays makes for fun and bright nights!

Holiday light displays are scattered all over the Quad Cities; here's where you can find the biggest and best of them.

Don't see a display event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.

Open daily until Jan. 1, except for Christmas and Christmas Eve, from 5 to 9 p.m.at the QC Botanical Center at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island

Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for youth aged 2-25, and free for children under two years old

Featuring a special "Lights & Flights" night on Dec. 29 with beer courtesy of Wake Brewing

Open daily until Dec. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning at Weed Park's Washington Street entrance in Muscatine.

The drive-through light display is free, but visitors are asked to donate a non-perishable food item at the start of the route.

Open daily, except for Mondays, until Jan. 13 in Davenport during Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours on Dec. 17 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closures - Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas Day, Dec. 26, and New Year's Day.



Shows begin every half-hour from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and run until Sunday, Jan. 8. at the Fejervary Learning Center at 1800 West 12th Street in Davenport.

This 15-minute show also features a synced music track that you can listen to during the event by tuning your car's radio to 107.5.

Photosensitivity warning: The show may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

German American Heritage Center Advent Calendar

The heritage center's windows at 712 W. 2nd Street in Davenport will be lit up one at a time every night counting down to Christmas Eve.

The display, made using designs from Davenport Creative Arts Academy students, will be lit through Jan. 7.

A list of smaller events and displays from surrounding QCA communities has been curated by Visit Quad Cities. You can find that list by clicking/tapping here.

