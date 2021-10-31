Photo Gallery: Boo at the Zoo 2021

Niabi Zoo's annual spooky season event made its 2021 return over the chilly Halloween weekend.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Visitors flocked back to Niabi Zoo for the return of its annual Halloween celebration.

Boo at the Zoo returned to the very end of the zoo's 2021 season on the Halloween weekend after being replaced last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests were welcomed from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Halloween Sunday, also doubling as the zoo's last day of operation for the season.

Local organizations, WQAD included teamed up once again to bring back the trick-or-treating experience for all families that showed up.

We sent a photographer out on both days to capture the festivities on camera. Can you see yourselves in any of our pictures?